Taiwanese fugitive wanted by Interpol, U.S. arrested aboard Philippine cruise ship

A Taiwanese fugitive wanted under an Interpol alert and a U.S. arrest warrant was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) aboard a Philippine cruise ship from Taiwan, the agency reported.

The BI identified the suspect as Tsai Chin Hao, 54, who was intercepted aboard the MV Star Navigator from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on November 22. The BI confirmed the Interpol alert through its Interpol Unit.

“A team of eight immigration officers deployed to conduct boarding and immigration formalities detected the Interpol alert as the vessel entered Philippine territory and immediately coordinated with the concerned operating units,” the BI said in a statement.

Tsai was turned over to the BI Fugitive Search Unit upon the ship’s arrival at the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte. Deportation proceedings are already underway.

The BI said the former U.S. citizen is facing charges of money laundering and illegal gambling under Title 18, Sections 2 of 1955(a) and 1956(a)(1) of the United States Code.

