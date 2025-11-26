PNP warns against harboring suspects in flood control corruption case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) warned individuals against coddling suspects linked to the alleged anomalous use of flood control funds, saying they may face charges for obstructing justice.

Acting PNP chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the warning following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent reminder that those helping the accused evade arrest will also be held accountable.

Nartatez said police units serving the arrest warrants have been directed to file criminal complaints against anyone found harboring suspects in the graft and malversation cases.

“We understand the close ties among relatives and friends, but accountability and the rule of law must always prevail. Let us allow justice to take its course and part of it is to let them confront the cases filed against them,” he said.

He also encouraged the remaining suspects to surrender and face the charges.

At least eight individuals linked to the alleged scheme are now under police custody.

Arrest warrants were recently issued against former lawmaker Zaldy Co and 15 others, including Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation executives, over the questioned P289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Nartatez said the PNP will continue operations until all individuals sought by the courts are accounted for, reaffirming the police force’s commitment to enforcing the law “without fear or favor.”