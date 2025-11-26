Marcos accuses Zaldy Co camp of attempted blackmail

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accused the camp of former lawmaker Zaldy Co of attempting to “blackmail” him amid ongoing investigations into Co’s alleged involvement in anomalies.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Marcos said Co’s lawyer approached the government and supposedly threatened that they would stop releasing video statements if authorities refrained from canceling the former legislator’s passport.

Marcos emphasized he would not negotiate with individuals facing criminal allegations.

“I do not negotiate with criminals. Kahit maglabas ka pa ng video ng lahat ng kasinungalingan mo na pag-destabilize sa gobyerno… makakansela pa rin ang passport mo. Hindi ka makakatakas sa hustisya,” he said.

The President also reported that the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has frozen a total of ₱12 billion in assets linked to Co. These include ₱4 billion worth of air assets, 3,566 bank accounts, 198 insurance policies, 247 vehicles, 178 real properties, and 16 e-wallets.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are also set to submit evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman recommending plunder, anti-graft, bribery, and conflict-of-interest charges against eight lawmakers allegedly involved through construction firms they own.