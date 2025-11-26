Dubai court sentences man to life imprisonment for drug trafficking

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Arab man to life imprisonment and ordered his deportation from the UAE after serving his sentence for trafficking and using marijuana and other narcotic substances.

Two other men of the same nationality, who shared an apartment with the main defendant, were acquitted after the court found no evidence linking them to the illegal activity.

Court documents show the case dates back to April this year, when the General Directorate of Narcotics Control received information that the accused possessed marijuana for sale. He allegedly attempted to sell the drugs to an undercover police officer for Dh100.

Following confirmation of the tip, the Public Prosecution issued a warrant for a sting operation. Investigators caught the man in the act as he handed over the drugs for cash. Forensic analysis later confirmed that 61 grams of marijuana were seized from him.

The main accused was living in a shared apartment in Al Satwa with two other men. A search of the residence uncovered a transparent plastic bag containing marijuana and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain narcotics. Investigations confirmed the two co-tenants had no involvement in the drug activity.

During questioning, the accused admitted possessing the drugs but claimed they were for personal use and denied any intent to sell or promote them. Forensic tests, however, showed his urine contained multiple narcotic substances, supporting the court’s conclusion of intent to traffic.

The court convicted him of drug trafficking and consumption, sentencing him to life imprisonment, followed by deportation. Authorities emphasized Dubai’s zero-tolerance policy on drug offences, warning that trafficking or promoting narcotics, even in small amounts, can result in life imprisonment or, in severe cases, capital punishment.