Marcos launches DPWH transparency portal to track government infrastructure projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. launched the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Transparency Portal, a platform aimed at giving the public full access to information on government infrastructure projects nationwide.

For the first time, data on all DPWH projects since 2016 are open for public monitoring, enabling citizens to track implementation and report irregularities. The portal is accessible at transparency.dpwh.gov.ph.

As of 2025, the platform includes 247,172 projects worth P6.359 trillion, covering roads, flood control, irrigation systems, classrooms, hospitals, and other infrastructure.

Marcos said the lack of transparency had previously allowed irregularities to go unchecked, noting that billions in alleged kickbacks were exposed during his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28.

Modeled after the Sumbong sa Pangulo website, the DPWH Transparency Portal allows users to search projects by contract name, location, or contractor. Clicking on a project displays details such as implementing office, cost, progress, funding source, procurement documents, photos, and satellite images from the Philippine Space Agency.

The system also features an AI-powered chatbot to assist users and allows reports to be submitted anonymously. Citizens can flag projects as completed, defective, duplicate, unfinished, or ghost projects, which the DPWH Office of the Secretary will review and act upon.

“Do not hesitate to report any inkling of corruption,” Marcos said, urging the public to participate actively in monitoring projects.

He highlighted that public reports had been crucial in uncovering anomalies in flood control projects through the Sumbong sa Pangulo site, which received over 20,000 reports within three months of its launch.

“The Transparency Portal is not just a website. It is a promise—a digital wall against corruption that strengthens our belief that the government is open, honest, and listens to the people,” Marcos added.