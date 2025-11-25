Marcos dismisses Zaldy Co’s allegations, urges him to return and face cases

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. dismissed recent allegations made by former lawmaker Zaldy Co, saying they carry no weight unless Co returns to the Philippines and faces legal proceedings related to alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“Look at the quality of his statements… Anyone can go online and make all kinds of claims. Paulit-ulit. It means nothing,” Marcos told reporters in Malacañang.

Co, in a video message shared on social media, claimed that over PHP56 billion in kickbacks from questionable infrastructure projects were delivered to his home.

Marcos said the proper venue for accountability is through the courts. “For it to mean something, umuwi siya dito. Harapin niya ‘yung mga kaso niya,” he said, questioning why Co remains abroad if he is innocent.

“Bakit ka nagtatago sa malayo? Ako, hindi ako nagtatago. Kung may akusasyon ka sa akin, nandito ako. Gawin niyang pareho para patas naman,” Marcos added.

The Sandiganbayan previously issued warrants of arrest against Co and several others linked to an alleged anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro, where Co’s firm served as contractor. Seven co-accused are already in custody, while others are coordinating with authorities to surrender.