Lacson flags possible election-year spike in DSWD AICS funding

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson raised concerns over a possible increase in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance in Crisis Situations (AICS) program budget during election years.

Speaking during plenary debates on the DSWD’s 2026 budget, Lacson pointed out that AICS allocations appear to surge in election years while stabilizing in non-election periods. Data presented in the session showed the following allocations from 2020 to 2025:

• 2020 – P18.24 billion

• 2021 – P23.56 billion

• 2022 – P39.77 billion

• 2023 – P36.82 billion

• 2024 – P34.27 billion

• 2025 – P44.44 billion

Notably, funding spiked in 2022 and 2025, both election years.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, budget sponsor for the DSWD, said the increases may reflect legislative requests during election periods rather than political motives. “On behalf of the agency, they will truly accept the request for additional funds because they are always requesting,” she said, adding that the program has long been in place.

Lacson countered that cash assistance should be data-driven and part of a real, structured program, rather than arbitrary or politically motivated. “It’s about time we streamline this because it’s being abused,” he said.

The Senate leader also identified the top 10 districts receiving the highest AICS allocations in 2025, including Davao City (1st and 2nd Districts), Batangas 1st District, Antique Lone District, Bukidnon 3rd District, Cagayan (2nd and 3rd Districts), Albay 2nd District, Pampanga 3rd District, and Zamboanga City 2nd District.

The AICS program provides immediate financial and material aid to individuals and families facing crises such as medical emergencies, funeral expenses, and educational needs.

It also offers psychosocial support and referrals for medical, legal, and temporary shelter services, functioning as a key social safety net according to the DSWD.