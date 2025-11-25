Dubai to host week-long New Year festivities for the first time

For the first time, New Year’s Eve celebrations in Downtown Dubai will last eight days, Emaar announced on Monday.

The festivities will begin on December 31 under the Burj Khalifa and continue until January 7.

Most of the events around Downtown Dubai will remain free and open to the public, but front-row viewing at Burj Park, offering premium access to fireworks, light and laser shows, and live performances, will require tickets.

Emaar said this year’s production will transform the district into a large multi-point stage, with synchronized shows taking place from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade and across the tower’s full façade. Organizers said the event will feature live acts, aerial displays, moving platforms, advanced technology and fireworks, describing it as a production that “far surpasses any previous New Year’s Eve event in the region.”

A grand parade with large floats, performers and puppets will also move through Downtown Dubai. The full lineup of performances has not yet been revealed.

Dubai’s New Year celebrations typically draw massive crowds, with attendance in Downtown Dubai previously reaching up to 1.7 million people.