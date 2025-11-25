Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Police warn public against investment platforms promising unrealistic returns

Dubai Police, through the Anti-Fraud Center of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has cautioned the public against engaging with companies and online platforms that advertise unrealistic investment returns.

Authorities said some platforms falsely promise fixed monthly profits of up to 10% with no risk, a key indicator of fraudulent schemes designed to entice victims and steal their money.

Police noted that such entities often promote themselves through social media and paid online advertisements, sometimes misusing the names and logos of reputable financial institutions to appear legitimate. Many operate without licenses from the proper regulatory authorities.

Investigators said most of these operations resemble pyramid schemes, using funds from new investors to pay earlier participants before eventually shutting down and disappearing.

Dubai Police emphasized that monthly returns of 10% or more are unrealistic in any regulated investment market, stressing that high profits are always tied to high risk.

The public is urged to verify licensing through official channels before transferring money or investing. Suspicious advertisements or activities should be reported to the eCrime platform or by calling 901.

The Force added that combating financial fraud is a shared responsibility and that continuous public awareness remains the most effective defense against such scams.

