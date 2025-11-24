VP Sara Duterte declines to comment on readiness to succeed Marcos

Vice President Sara Duterte declined to comment on whether she is prepared to assume the presidency should President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. step down.

“Yan muna hindi ko muna sasagutin kasi magkakagulo tayo niyan,” she told local media during an interview in Davao City on Nov. 23.

The question arose after Senator Panfilo Lacson revealed over the weekend that some retired military officers had offered him a role in a “civil-military junta” if they succeed in toppling the Marcos administration. Lacson rejected the proposals for a “transition council” and a military-backed “reset,” calling them unconstitutional.

President Marcos was recently implicated by resigned Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co in the multi-billion-peso flood control corruption scam, naming him and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez as beneficiaries of kickbacks from the anomalous projects.

Marcos has also faced criticism for a perceived slow response in holding officials accountable, raising concerns over persistent high-level corruption and the lack of convictions.

Last week, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) held a two-day rally attended by more than 900,000 people, calling for accountability and transparency in government. The Catholic Church is preparing for the Nov. 30 Second Trillion March rally to pressure the administration to address large-scale corruption issues.

Duterte and Marcos, once allies in the 2022 national elections, reportedly had a falling out less than a year into their term.