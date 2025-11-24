UAE warns travelers against rising cyber risks from public charging ports

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cyber Security Council has issued a warning about rising risks linked to using untrusted public charging ports, revealing that 79 percent of travellers unknowingly put their personal data at risk when powering their devices at unsecured stations.

According to the Council, some public charging points may host malicious software or hidden systems that gain access to personal information through “juice jacking” attacks.

These exploit media and image transfer protocols that automatically activate once a device is connected.

The Council cautioned that using unsafe charging ports without proper safeguards could lead to data and password theft or result in harmful software being installed on mobile devices without the user’s knowledge.

It added that 68 percent of organizations have fallen victim to attacks originating from insecure charging ports, leading to data breaches and damage to their digital infrastructure.

Warning signs of such attacks may include unusually fast battery drainage, slow app performance, frequent device crashes and the appearance of unfamiliar icons or messages.

To protect users, the Council advised carrying personal chargers while travelling, avoiding public charging stations when possible and declining any data transfer requests during charging.

It also recommended enabling two-factor authentication, using biometric login features such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning and reviewing app permissions to prevent unnecessary access to personal files and contacts.

Users were further encouraged to verify the safety of installed apps, as some may contain malicious components that allow hackers to steal personal data, spy on users or carry out financial fraud, including bank card and online account theft.

The Cyber Security Council recently launched a weekly awareness program as part of its Cyber Pulse initiative to promote digital safety, educate the public on cyber risks and support the UAE’s wider efforts to strengthen cybersecurity, build digital trust and protect user privacy amid rapid technological advancement.