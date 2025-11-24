UAE to invest $1 billion in AI infrastructure and services across Africa

The United Arab Emirates has announced a $1 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and AI-powered services across Africa, aiming to support national development goals in various countries.

UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri unveiled the “AI for Development Initiative” during the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg, noting that the programme will introduce AI solutions in key sectors such as education, healthcare and climate adaptation.

“We see AI not only as an industry of the future, but as a foundation for humanity’s progress,” Al Hajeri said.

“The UAE is accelerating innovation to boost productivity and drive major advancements in the global economy, with a strong focus on creating responsible and inclusive AI that benefits all.”

The UAE remains one of Africa’s largest investors. Bilateral trade reached about $107 billion in 2024, up 28 percent from the previous year, while UAE investments in Africa exceeded $118 billion between 2020 and 2024, according to the statement.

Abu Dhabi continues to ramp up AI spending, with plans to build one of the world’s biggest data centre hubs in partnership with U.S. technology firms.

Although the UAE is not a member of the G20, it joined the summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is hosting the meeting for the first time on African soil.