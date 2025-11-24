UAE renews call for immediate ceasefire in Sudan as conflict deepens

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has urged for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Sudan, warning that the country continues to descend into a destructive civil war with severe humanitarian consequences.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, said Sudanese Armed Forces chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan is “again rejecting every effort aimed at establishing peace,” noting that his refusal of the latest U.S. peace proposal and repeated rejection of ceasefire initiatives reflect “consistently obstructive behavior that must be condemned.”

Al Hashimy stressed that civilians “continue to pay the highest price” as the conflict drags on. She cited United Nations assessments describing Sudan as facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern times, with aid access being weaponized and civilians deliberately deprived of basic necessities.

The minister said the UAE remains “deeply concerned” about the actions of both warring parties, noting that continued military escalation and blocked humanitarian access are pushing Sudan toward complete collapse.

Al Hashimy also welcomed the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation, and humanitarian disaster.

She said coordinated regional and international action is urgently needed “to halt the atrocities being committed against civilians” and restore a credible path toward a united and stable Sudan.