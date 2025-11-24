SILG Remulla: Interpol blue notice out for Zaldy Co

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that Interpol has issued a blue notice against former Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, who faces charges over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Remulla said authorities believe Co may be traveling with another passport or using a different name, which is still being verified.

“We believe he is traveling with another passport. We don’t know if he is using another name. So vine-verify pa namin. The blue notice is out,” he said during a press briefing.

A blue notice, according to Interpol, is used to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

Remulla added that a red notice is expected to be issued soon following the arrest warrant against Co.

“Now that we have the arrest warrant, the red notice can be outed. Then we will further determine kung nasaan talaga siya,” he said.

A red notice serves as a global request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal action.

Authorities also reported that three other respondents are believed to be abroad, Aderman Alcazar of Sunwest Construction in New Zealand, Cesar Buenaventura of Sunwest Construction in New York, and Montrexis Tamayo, DPWH OIC-Chief of Planning and Design Division in Jordan.

Meanwhile, National Bureau of Investigation officer-in-charge Angelito Magno said the agency is investigating reports that one of the arrested individuals, Dennis Abagon, stayed in a house allegedly owned by a local official in Bunsod, Oriental Mindoro.