PNP on alert as government seeks Interpol red notice for ex-Spox Harry Roque

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo55 mins ago

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed its intelligence and tracker units on heightened alert as the government requests an Interpol Red Notice against former presidential spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque.

Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. assured the public that the PNP will act in full compliance with national and international protocols while respecting due process and the rights of all parties involved.

“Kami ang magiging primary enforcement arm kung sakaling ma-approve ang notice. We ensure that all police units nationwide are alerted and prepared to act. At this point, nakamonitor kami and we’re waiting for official communication from the proper agencies,” said Nartatez.

The government, through the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), requested the Interpol Red Notice for Roque over alleged qualified human trafficking linked to the Lucky South 99 POGO scam hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Arrest warrants were previously issued in May against Roque, Cassandra Ong, and 48 others in connection with the case, which involved the rescue of 158 foreign employees reportedly subjected to torture, kidnapping, and sex trafficking.

Roque is accused of assisting in securing an operating license for the hub and leading its legal department during its license reapplication, which was later denied by PAGCOR. He has denied all allegations and is currently seeking asylum in the Netherlands.

The PNP has directed its teams to maintain continuous communication with the Interpol National Central Bureau in Manila to relay information to member countries where Roque may be located, ensuring immediate coordination for provisional arrest and extradition.

