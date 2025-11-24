Marcos downplays sister’s drug claims, cites worry within family

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced concern over Senator Imee Marcos after she publicly accused him, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and their son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos of using illegal drugs.

Speaking to reporters in Malacañang, the President said his sister’s recent remarks do not reflect the person their family knows, and that her statements have caused worry among relatives and close friends.

“For a while now, we’ve been very worried about my sister — and when I say we, I mean friends and family,” Marcos said.

“The lady you see talking on TV is not my sister. That view is shared by our cousins and our friends. That’s why we’re worried about her. I hope she feels better.”

Marcos declined to address the senator’s allegations in detail, stressing that he does not believe family issues should be discussed in public.

“It’s anathema to me to talk about family matters in public. We do not like to show our dirty linen in public,” he said.

Senator Marcos, meanwhile, expressed hope that her allegations turn out to be wrong.

In a Facebook post, she responded to the President’s comments, saying, “Bongbong, ako ’to, kung anu-ano ang nakikita mo adding. Patunayan mong mali ako, gusto kong mali ako.”