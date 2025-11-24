Latest NewsNewsPH News

Malacañang releases mugshots of six arrested over flood control project anomalies

Malacañang on Monday made public the mugshots of six individuals arrested in connection with alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office released the booking photos of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials Gerald Pacanan, Gene Ryan Altea, Ruben Santos, Dominic Serrano, Juliet Calvo, and project engineer Felisardo Casuno.

“Inilabas na ang mugshots ng mga pangunahing naaresto na sangkot sa flood control anomaly projects, habang nagpapatuloy ang pinaigting na operasyon upang papanagutin ang lahat ng responsable,” the Palace said.

588899115 1265316498954407 522455905325099256 n 588379052 1265316568954400 6192839909138083185 n 588373555 1265316588954398 6608303085926990067 n 589438811 1265316538954403 3472145149755569050 n 589074736 1265316502287740 4983001098587791111 n 589108467 1265316545621069 1153596866254988372 n

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that arrest warrants had been issued for the six, along with several other DPWH officials, former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, and directors of Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation.

The charges, filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan, involve corruption and malversation of public funds related to the allegedly anomalous P289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

