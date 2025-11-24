Malacañang releases mugshots of six arrested over flood control project anomalies

Malacañang on Monday made public the mugshots of six individuals arrested in connection with alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office released the booking photos of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials Gerald Pacanan, Gene Ryan Altea, Ruben Santos, Dominic Serrano, Juliet Calvo, and project engineer Felisardo Casuno.

“Inilabas na ang mugshots ng mga pangunahing naaresto na sangkot sa flood control anomaly projects, habang nagpapatuloy ang pinaigting na operasyon upang papanagutin ang lahat ng responsable,” the Palace said.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that arrest warrants had been issued for the six, along with several other DPWH officials, former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, and directors of Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation.

The charges, filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan, involve corruption and malversation of public funds related to the allegedly anomalous P289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.