Kuwaiti man sentenced to three years for insulting UAE on TikTok

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a man to three years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty of insulting and defaming the United Arab Emirates during a live TikTok broadcast.

The court ordered that the sentence be enforced immediately.

The man was arrested after clips of the livestream circulated online, prompting security authorities to launch an investigation into what officials described as offensive remarks directed at a “sisterly nation.”

Kuwait imposes strict penalties for actions that may damage relations with allied countries, treating such offenses as violations of laws covering communication platforms, national security, and public order.

While authorities did not disclose the man’s identity, they said the case falls under legal provisions that criminalize the misuse of digital platforms and any actions that could harm Kuwait’s diplomatic ties or national standing.

