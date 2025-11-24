Dubai Police complete over 5,200 rescue missions in first 10 months

Dubai Police Search and Rescue teams undertook more than 5,200 operations in the first 10 months of the year, responding to road accidents, fires, falls, entrapment incidents, and calls for assistance from individuals stuck in homes, vehicles, and elevators.

Official data showed that emergency response units posted an average response time of 5.8 minutes, outperforming the annual target of 6.6 minutes.

The performance report was presented to Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during an inspection of the General Department of Transport and Rescue.

Over the last three years, response times for land emergencies have dropped by more than 14 percent, from 6.8 minutes in 2023 to 6.2 minutes in 2024, and 5.8 minutes this year, reflecting improved readiness and operational efficiency.

During the inspection, Lt. Gen. Al Marri reviewed modern rescue vehicles, equipment, and inflatable boats used by maritime and land units. He underscored the need to maintain high levels of preparedness and proactive measures for handling emergencies across urban, coastal, and mountainous areas, in line with international safety standards.

He was also briefed on smart support systems installed in rescue units to improve resource allocation during large-scale incidents. These include vehicles dedicated to field, administrative, criminal, and traffic operations, forming part of Dubai Police’s integrated command network.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri emphasized that the General Department of Transport and Rescue remains a critical component of Dubai Police’s frontline emergency response.

He noted that strengthening technological capabilities and investing in personnel training are key to reducing incident severity and maintaining the force’s standing as a global leader in smart and innovative policing.