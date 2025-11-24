Dizon says first flood control project arrests just the beginning

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon assured the public that the initial arrests linked to anomalous flood control projects are only the start of a broader accountability campaign across the agency.

Dizon said more individuals involved in irregularities will face charges in the coming weeks.

The statement followed the release of mugshots of seven suspects by the Presidential Communications Office. The first case involves a flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

The DPWH chief emphasized that the investigation will widen to cover additional projects and officials. He said combating corruption in public works remains a top directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We are at the point where everyone who must be held accountable will be held accountable, but this is just the start — many more cases are coming, many more will be charged, and many more will be arrested,” said Dizon.

Authorities also clarified that arrests will not be delayed until December, underscoring the government’s prompt action against anomalies in flood control projects designed to protect communities.