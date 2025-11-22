UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed begins working visit to Bahrain

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Bahrain today for a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

He was received at Sakhir Air Base by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, together with senior Bahraini officials and members of the royal family.

Sheikh Mohamed traveled with a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and senior officials.