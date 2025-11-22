Latest NewsNews

Police serve arrest warrant at Zaldy Co’s Taguig condo, now considered fugitive

Staff Report

Taguig City police attempted to serve the arrest warrant for former Ako Bicol representative and House Appropriations Committee chair Zaldy Co on Saturday at his condominium in Bonifacio Global City.

Officers from the Southern Police District went to his residence late Saturday morning, but Co was not there. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier disclosed that Co was last traced to Japan and has been given until Monday to surrender. Remulla said a formal memorandum is being drafted, urging Co to present himself to the nearest government office or risk being treated as a fugitive.

Remulla added that if Co evades authorities or shows signs of resistance, law enforcers will act decisively, emphasizing that the full force of the law will be used to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure welcomed the Sandiganbayan’s issuance of arrest warrants against Co and others linked to the alleged flood control corruption scheme, saying this marks the beginning of court proceedings toward justice. Co’s lawyer stated that they trust due process and will respond through proper legal channels.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously announced that Co, along with DPWH officials and Sunwest Corp. directors, are now subject to arrest and placed under a hold departure order connected to the corruption case.

