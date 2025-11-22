Latest NewsNews

NAIA to begin phased activation of new biometric immigration eGates this December

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) is set to begin rolling out its new biometric immigration eGates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport starting December, marking a major step toward modernizing passenger processing.

These Amadeus-powered eGates, to be operated by the Bureau of Immigration, utilize passport scanning and facial-recognition technology aimed at shortening queues and speeding up passenger flow.

The automated border-control units have already been installed at Terminals 1 and 3, NAIA’s main international gateways. The initial activation phase will start in December 2025, with full implementation expected early next year. The initiative is funded by NNIC while the Bureau of Immigration will oversee the operational components, enabling seamless integration with NAIA’s broader infrastructure upgrades.

When fully operational, the eGates will work hand-in-hand with NAIA’s expanding biometric touchpoints, including those at check-in, security, and boarding. NNIC president Ramon Ang emphasized that the enhancement is part of their long-term goal to make the airport experience more efficient and comfortable, especially as NAIA continues to exceed its original passenger capacity—processing more than 50 million travelers last year.

