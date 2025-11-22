Kiko Pangilinan urges Leni Robredo to reconsider 2028 presidential run anew

Senator Kiko Pangilinan publicly appealed to former Vice President and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo to reconsider running for president in 2028, saying the country needs honest leadership amid growing political disorder.

In a post expressing frustration over the Philippines’ current situation, Pangilinan said that instead of calls for President Marcos to resign, he would rather encourage Filipinos to convince Robredo to reverse her decision and seek the presidency again for the sake of genuine and trustworthy governance.

His remarks came as Robredo reiterated that she has no plans of returning to national politics. In a conversation shared by journalist and close friend Dindo Balares, Robredo said she intends to stay in Naga, where she believes she can make more meaningful improvements. She emphasized that Naga continues to attract investors, tourists, and local government delegations seeking to learn from the city’s governance model.

Robredo’s refusal to consider a 2028 presidential bid reflects her belief that true reform can begin at the local level, even if national institutions fail to deliver transformational leadership.

After losing in the 2022 presidential race, Robredo shifted her focus to local public service and ongoing humanitarian programs.