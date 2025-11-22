Latest NewsNews

Jinkee Pacquiao Introduces granddaughter Clara on social media

Jinkee Pacquiao gave the public its first look at her son Jimuel’s newborn daughter with his non-showbiz partner, Carolina.

On Instagram, the new grandmother shared photos of the baby girl, introducing her as Clara.

“Hello, world! My name is Clara,” Jinkee wrote in the caption.

She also posted pictures of herself holding the baby, along with a family photo featuring Jimuel, Carolina, and their daughter.

Back in October, Jinkee announced that she was expecting her first granddaughter. Jimuel and Carolina later held a baby shower to celebrate.

Earlier this week, she posted another update after Carolina gave birth.

Jimuel is the eldest child of Jinkee and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

