DILG: Ex-Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co last seen in Japan, red notice to be requested

Former Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co was last reportedly in Japan, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said, as authorities move to pursue him following a filed court case.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Co left the Philippines in July and initially traveled to the United States for medical treatment. From there, he reportedly visited various countries in Europe, Singapore, Portugal, Spain, and eventually Japan.

“Hindi kami maiisahan dito. As long as we have the legal authority, kukunin namin siya,” Remulla said in an interview.

With legal proceedings underway, Remulla said the DILG plans to request that the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issue a red notice against Co. The department will also ask the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel his passport.

According to the House of Representatives, Co flew to the US for medical treatment, with US Customs and Border Protection records showing he arrived in New York on August 26 and left on September 13.

Remulla clarified that authorities have no information on Co’s current location but noted that they will investigate his residences in the Philippines to determine if he has returned.

“Hindi natin alam kung nasaan siya pero maaari siyang pumasok dito kaya titingnan lahat ng bahay niya,” he said.

The DILG chief added that office surveillance will be reviewed to see if Co has been in the country within the last five months.

Remulla also addressed reports that Co may hold a Portuguese passport, saying he could potentially be shielded by Portugal if he acquired it before the cases. He noted that China and Russia would be difficult jurisdictions due to lack of diplomatic agreements, while Malaysia and Portugal have no extradition treaties, which could complicate efforts if Co goes there.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, the DILG chief’s brother, said his office remains ready to extend protection to Co should he decide to return to the Philippines.