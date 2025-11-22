Latest NewsNews

Asian man jailed in Dubai for stealinh 18 AC units

15 mins ago

An Asian man has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined Dh130,000 by the Dubai Misdemeanors and Violations Court after being found guilty of stealing 18 air-conditioning units from a villa in Al Muhaisnah, according to Al Khaleej newspaper. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

The case was uncovered when a Gulf national reported to police that his villa—which had previously been closed for violating rental rules after being used as shared accommodation—showed signs of forced entry. Upon checking the property, he discovered that all the rooftop AC units were missing.

A police officer involved in the investigation said forensic teams lifted a fingerprint at the scene that matched the defendant, who was already serving time for a similar theft.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime and confessed that he had also entered the UAE illegally.

