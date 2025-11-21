UAE ranks third-largest humanitarian aid donor in 2025

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the world’s third-largest contributor of humanitarian aid in 2025, providing $1.46 billion, or 7.2% of total global aid, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Total global humanitarian contributions reached $20.28 billion this year, with only the United States and the European Union contributing more.

The figures, released through UNOCHA’s Financial Tracking Service (FTS), highlight the UAE’s growing role as a major global supporter of relief and development efforts.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said the ranking reflects the UAE’s consistent commitment to humanitarian work under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The UAE’s humanitarian mission serves people in need regardless of origin, race, religion, belief, or geography,” Sheikh Theyab said, noting that the country has regularly responded to crises, natural disasters, and emergencies worldwide.

The UAE’s aid includes immediate assistance such as food, medicine, shelter, and clothing, as well as long-term support in healthcare, education, energy, and infrastructure to help communities rebuild and achieve sustainable development.

The UAE’s extensive humanitarian programs align with the nation’s ninth principle of its ‘50 Principles,’ which recognizes humanitarian assistance as a core part of its national identity and moral responsibility.