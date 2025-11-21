UAE–Canada relations deepen with new investment pact

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks to review bilateral relations and explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in line with both countries’ development goals.

Prime Minister Carney, on an official visit to the UAE, was welcomed at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohamed.

During the discussions, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building on a partnership that spans over five decades. They highlighted potential collaborations in areas including investment, trade, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, climate action, education, culture, and sustainability.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, emphasizing support for peace, security, and global stability.

Sheikh Mohamed described UAE–Canada relations as a model of cooperation aimed at promoting regional and global development and prosperity, noting the countries’ shared outlook on multilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Carney commended the progress of the bilateral relationship and reiterated Canada’s commitment to strengthening cooperation that advances shared interests and contributes to global peace and stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement on the protection and promotion of investment was signed to enhance economic cooperation and foster strategic investment partnerships.

The visit also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation between the two governments.