Marcos: plunder, bribery charges may be filed vs. Romualdez, Zaldy Co

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo8 hours ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said criminal complaints, including plunder and indirect bribery, may be filed against former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

In a video message, Marcos said the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would forward the information in their possession to the Office of the Ombudsman for further investigation.

Marcos said the referral involves findings concerning Romualdez and Co, adding that the Ombudsman would evaluate the evidence and determine the next steps.

Kapag nakita ang lahat ng ebidensya, baka mag-file ng kasong plunder, o anti-graft, o indirect bribery. Malakas naman ang loob natin na yung ombudsman, ang ginagawa lamang ay sumusunod sa ebidensya. At kung saan tayo dinadala ng ebidensya, doon pupunta ang ating imbestigasyon,” said Marcos.

He added that he is confident the investigation will proceed based solely on the evidence presented.

Romualdez has earlier denied involvement in alleged commissions from flood control projects, accusations raised by contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya in a Senate hearing.

Co, meanwhile, previously claimed that Marcos, Romualdez, and some Cabinet officials were behind supposed P100-billion budget insertions, a statement the President dismissed.

“I don’t want to even dignify what he was saying,” Marcos said.

Romualdez has maintained his innocence, saying his conscience “remains clear” amid the allegations.

