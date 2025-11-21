‘Fake winner’ Ex-judge alleges Miss Universe 2025 result was rigged

Miss Universe 2025 has been swept by controversy after former judge Omar Harfouch accused this year’s results of being “rigged.” Harfouch, a Lebanese-French musician who resigned from the panel two days before coronation night, alleged that Mexico’s Fatima Bosch—this year’s crowned Miss Universe—was a “fake winner.”

He claimed he had already told HBO a day before the pageant that Bosch would win because MUO owner Raúl Rocha allegedly has business ties with Bosch’s father.

According to Harfouch, Rocha and his son approached him in Dubai a week earlier, asking him to vote for Bosch because her victory would be good for their business. He promised to reveal more evidence in May 2026.

In a lengthy social media post, Harfouch also criticized the pageant’s internal voting process, saying a “secret vote” was used to select the Top 30 candidates from 136 participants. He said individuals who were not official judges—including himself—were involved, and only one person allegedly held the results, someone linked to a national organization of a participating country, which he called a “clear conflict of interest.” He added that he refused to stand before the public pretending to validate a process he did not truly participate in.

The Miss Universe Organization denies all his claims, saying no unauthorized jury existed and that all evaluations followed MUO’s standard, transparent protocols. MUO accepted Harfouch’s resignation and barred him from associating himself with the organization’s trademarks. They also clarified that the Beyond the Crown initiative is separate from the actual competition.

Another judge, French football manager Claude Makélélé, also resigned due to personal reasons, though he maintained his respect for the pageant.

Miss Universe 2025 had already faced controversy early in the competition when Miss Universe Thailand’s director Nawat Itsaragrisil was involved in an altercation caught on video, prompting MUO to bar him from participating further. Despite the chaos, Bosch ultimately won the crown among over 100 contestants, while the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo finished as third runner-up.