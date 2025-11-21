Athisa Manalo finishes Miss Universe 2025 journey as 3rd Runner-Up

Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo finished as 3rd Runner-up in the pageant held at the Impact Muong Thong Thani Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch was crowned the new Miss Universe.

Manalo’s placement marks the Philippines’ first return to the Top 5 since Beatrice Luigi Gomez in 2021.

Throughout the coronation night, Manalo impressed judges and audiences, donning a white two-piece ensemble in the swimsuit segment and a sleek silver gown for the evening wear competition.

During the question-and-answer portion, the Top 5 finalists were asked how they would use the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls.

Manalo highlighted her work with Alon Akademie, an organization that provides opportunities for underprivileged youth. She said she aims to continue helping young people realize that their circumstances “do not define where they will go,” and that deserving individuals from low-income backgrounds should have equal opportunities to succeed.

Earlier in the competition, Manalo made a strong showing in the preliminaries with her fiesta-themed national costume and a Philippine Pearl-inspired evening gown.