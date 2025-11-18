Sandro Marcos denies Imee’s drug allegations, calls them “dangerously irresponsible”

House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos strongly denied claims by his aunt, Senator Imee Marcos, that the first family, including himself, was involved in illegal drug use.

In a statement, Sandro said the allegations were “false and dangerously irresponsible,” and aimed at destabilizing the government for political gain.

“It pains me to see how low she has gone to the point that she resorts to a web of lies aimed at destabilizing this government to advance her own political ambitions. To further repeat an accusation against President Bongbong Marcos and the First Lady (and for the first time ever myself) that is not only false, but dangerously irresponsible,” Sandro said in a statement.

“Sa lahat po ng binanggit ni senadora, walang basehan, walang katotohanan, at walang magandang idudulot sa bayan,” he added.

The accusations were made by Imee during her speech at an Iglesia Ni Cristo rally at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

She claimed the first family were using illegal drugs, stating, “Batid ko na nagda-drugs siya. Nalaman ko at ng pamilya, nalaman ng pamilya, seryoso ito.”

Sandro defended himself, saying his cousins Borgy, Vice Governor Matthew, and Atty. Michael could attest that the allegations were false. He noted that the family had always agreed not to let past disputes affect their own actions.

He described Imee’s actions as “not a conduct of a true sibling” and called for unity behind the truth, urging people not to amplify narratives intended to destabilize the government.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro earlier called the allegations a “desperate move,” questioning why the senator would publicly accuse her own sibling.