Palace: VP Sara Duterte ‘not the better option’ for Filipinos amid corruption issues

The Marcos administration on Monday dismissed Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that Filipinos “deserve better,” saying she is not the superior alternative due to controversies linked to her own office.

In an interview on NewsWatch Plus, Palace press officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro pointed to allegations involving Duterte’s handling of confidential funds during her stint as education secretary, as well as questions over alleged “ghost students” and “ghost food packs” in the Department of Education. Castro reiterated her earlier remark: “Huwag magmalinis ang hindi malinis. Huwag magpakabayani ang hindi bayani.”

According to Castro, Duterte is in no position to criticize the administration, especially after accusing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of facing a “profound crisis of confidence” due to corruption probes she claimed lacked direction. Castro argued that Duterte must first explain the controversies surrounding her office if she wants to speak about transparency and accountability.

She also stressed that it was Marcos who ordered investigations into long-standing anomalies, including “ghost projects” dating back to 2020 that were supposedly unaddressed under the previous administration. Castro emphasized that while Filipinos indeed “deserve better,” this does not make Duterte the better choice.

Duterte earlier expressed solidarity with Filipinos “frustrated and disgusted by a government drowning in insecurity and greed,

