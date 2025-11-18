MoHAP, Dubai Police ink deal to boost UAE’s organ donation program

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Police to further strengthen the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, known as the “Hayat” program.

The agreement was formalized at the Dubai Police Headquarters in the presence of Dr. Amin Al Amiri, MoHAP Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector and Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology.

Under the partnership, MoHAP and Dubai Police will work together to enhance the UAE’s organ donation system through improved institutional coordination, rapid-response mechanisms for emergencies, and strengthened safety and transparency standards.

The collaboration also aims to boost community awareness, develop an advanced digital platform for streamlined coordination, and provide specialized training for medical professionals. The program further seeks to promote organ donation as a social value reflecting unity and compassion within Emirati society.

Both entities will form joint task forces and committees, roll out clear action plans, and undertake scientific research on organ donation. They will also coordinate on awareness campaigns, professional training, educational programs, and participation in local and international conferences.

Dr. Al Amiri said the MoU aligns with the Year of Community initiatives and MoHAP’s strategy to enhance intergovernmental cooperation in healthcare.

“This collaboration reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to build a human-centered model of sustainable development that prioritizes people’s quality of life,” he said.

He added that stronger coordination between government agencies is essential to advancing the Hayat program and meeting its goals. He noted that artificial intelligence will continue to support outreach efforts, encourage healthy lifestyles, and improve organ donation outcomes.

“Hayat has evolved into a comprehensive national program that brings together world-class medical expertise and humanitarian values,” Dr. Al Amiri said.