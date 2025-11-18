Marcos will not resign despite mounting calls and allegations – Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday, November 18, firmly stated that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has no intention of stepping down amid growing calls from several groups—many aligned with Vice President Sara Duterte—for him to resign over the government’s ongoing corruption controversy.

The pressure intensified after resigned lawmaker Zaldy Co alleged that Marcos ordered the insertion of funds into the 2025 national budget, triggering widespread criticism. But Palace press officer Claire Castro dismissed the possibility of resignation, saying the President continues to work and remains focused on serving the country.

Castro claimed that Duterte’s supporters were pushing for Marcos’ resignation simply to pave the way for her ascent to the presidency. She added that propagandists and destabilizers were attempting to divert attention from the core issues, questioning whether Marcos’ potential successor could truly address corruption.

The administration has been under heavy fire since Co’s allegations emerged, with two high-ranking officials—former Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and former Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman—resigning after being implicated in the controversy.

Tensions escalated further during a two-day Iglesia ni Cristo rally, where Senator Imee Marcos publicly accused her own brother, the President, of illegal drug use. Castro said that only those lacking critical thinking would believe such claims.