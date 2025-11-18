Malacañang urges officials involved in anomalies to consider resigning to allow probe

Malacañang advised government officials who might be implicated in alleged anomalies to consider resigning from their posts out of delicadeza to give way to a thorough investigation.

Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro made the remarks following the resignations of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, both of whom were mentioned in controversies involving flood control projects.

Asked if other Cabinet members would be urged to step down if implicated, Castro said, “Kung alam po halimbawa po ng isang miyembro ng Gabinete na siya po ay may kinalaman o maaari siyang masangkot sa ganitong klaseng anomalya, nanaisin po ng Pangulo na sila po mismo ang mag-resign out of delicadeza.”

Bersamin was previously accused by former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo of a supposed 15% commitment related to P2.85 billion worth of flood control projects tapping unprogrammed national funds. Bersamin denied any involvement in budgetary allocations for the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Pangandaman was mentioned by former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co in a video exposé as the official who allegedly relayed Marcos’ instruction to insert P100 billion in the 2025 national budget during bicameral conference committee hearings.

Castro said Co’s claims may have prompted the two Cabinet members to step down voluntarily to allow for an impartial investigation.

She emphasized that the investigation would not exempt anyone, not even the President.

“Wala naman talagang dapat ma-exempt. Pero ang Pangulo alam po niya ang kaniyang ginagawa. Alam po niya kung bakit niya pinaiimbestigahan at pinangunahan ang malalimang pag-iimbestiga na ito,” Castro said.

“So ibig sabihin po, kung siya mismo ang nag-utos na mag-imbestiga, alam po natin na malinis ang kaniyang hangarin at gusto niya talagang masawata ang korapsiyon,” she added.