Lacson calls Imee Marcos’ public Allegations ‘un-Filipino’

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson criticized Senator Imee Marcos on Tuesday for publicly accusing her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the First Family of illegal drug use during the Iglesia Ni Cristo rally in Manila on Monday. Lacson described her actions as “un-Filipino,” saying family disputes should be handled privately, not in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

He expressed disappointment over Imee’s decision to air her grievances publicly and suggested that her allegations were politically motivated. Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III added that the incident could become a defining moment in Imee’s political career.

Meanwhile, Senate Finance Committee chair Sherwin Gatchalian warned that discussions of destabilization could hurt the economy, citing a weakening peso, falling stock market, and reduced consumer spending. The Department of the Interior and Local Government also cautioned that calls for the President’s resignation or military withdrawal of support could be considered seditious.

