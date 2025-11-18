Dubai Police sets Guinness World Record for world’s fastest drone

Dubai Police has achieved a new global milestone after a drone developed by its Unmanned Aerial Systems Center was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the fastest drone in the world, reaching a top speed of 580 kilometers per hour.

The record-breaking achievement underscores Dubai Police’s push to advance research, development, and innovation in drone technology.

The high-speed drone is expected to strengthen rapid-response capabilities, enhance security and safety operations, and boost the overall readiness of field units.

The drone was developed through a collaboration between the Unmanned Aerial Systems Center at Dubai Police and innovators Luke Bell and Mike Bell. The partnership reflects Dubai Police’s drive to expand the boundaries of aerial innovation and demonstrates its ability to lead projects with global impact.

Dubai Police said the accomplishment supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a hub for innovation and advanced technology, further cementing its position as a global leader in future-focused security, safety, and smart systems.

The force added that the milestone marks an important step in building advanced operational frameworks and developing next-generation technologies that will help shape the future of policing worldwide.