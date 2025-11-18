Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh10,000 for verbal abuse and WhatsApp insults

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family and Administrative Court has ruled that a woman must pay Dh10,000 in compensation after verbally insulting another woman during a phone call and sending abusive messages via WhatsApp, according to Al Khaleej.

The incident had previously led to a criminal conviction, prompting the victim to file a civil suit for emotional and material damages. The complainant initially sought Dh100,000, plus court fees, claiming that the verbal abuse and offensive messages caused distress and harmed her wellbeing.

The court explained that moral damage covers harm that affects a person’s dignity, reputation, emotions, or peace of mind, even if it does not directly impact financial interests. After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled in favor of the complainant and ordered the defendant to pay Dh10,000 in compensation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

558443954 1398548421627608 3744540717787857253 n

Lacson calls Imee Marcos’ public Allegations ‘un-Filipino’

6 mins ago
571347876 1381064046721505 1315973042110882020 n

Marcos will not resign despite mounting calls and allegations – Palace

22 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 18T130450.703

Palace: VP Sara Duterte ‘not the better option’ for Filipinos amid corruption issues

1 hour ago
marcos 1

Netizens criticize Sen. Imee Marcos for supporting brother in 2022 elections despite drug use allegations

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button