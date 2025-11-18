Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh10,000 for verbal abuse and WhatsApp insults

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family and Administrative Court has ruled that a woman must pay Dh10,000 in compensation after verbally insulting another woman during a phone call and sending abusive messages via WhatsApp, according to Al Khaleej.

The incident had previously led to a criminal conviction, prompting the victim to file a civil suit for emotional and material damages. The complainant initially sought Dh100,000, plus court fees, claiming that the verbal abuse and offensive messages caused distress and harmed her wellbeing.

The court explained that moral damage covers harm that affects a person’s dignity, reputation, emotions, or peace of mind, even if it does not directly impact financial interests. After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled in favor of the complainant and ordered the defendant to pay Dh10,000 in compensation.