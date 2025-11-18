28 Sharjah inmates to reunite with families after council settles their debts

Twenty-eight inmates in Sharjah who faced financial difficulties will soon be reunited with their families after the Al Khalidiya Suburb Council contributed Dh1,106,098 to settle their debts.

The donation was handed over during a visit to Sharjah Police Headquarters, where a council delegation led by Chairman Khalfan Saeed Al Marri presented the cheque to Maj. Gen. Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

This marks the fourth phase of the council’s humanitarian initiative, “Al Khalidiya… Giving and Release,” which aims to support financially distressed inmates across the emirate.

Sharjah Police praised the council’s contribution as a model of effective community partnership and a reflection of the emirate’s long-standing humanitarian values.

Officials said the financial support would relieve families of the affected inmates while aiding their reintegration into society.

The meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation between the council and Sharjah Police and addressing shared community priorities. The funds will cover the debts of 28 inmates at the Punitive and Rehabilitation Institution, reinforcing the council’s commitment to social welfare.

Maj. Gen. bin Amer lauded the council for its active role in humanitarian and social initiatives, highlighting that such partnerships reflect strong coordination among Sharjah’s official institutions.