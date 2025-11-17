Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE launches first mass wedding initiative in Gaza

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo50 mins ago

The UAE’s humanitarian project, Operation Gallant Knight 3, has launched its first mass wedding initiative, Thoub Al-Farah (“The Dress of Joy”), benefiting 54 grooms in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative coincides with the UAE’s 54th National Day and aims to support young couples while easing financial burdens on families in Gaza.

Registration for the initiative is open exclusively through the official Operation Gallant Knight 3 website under the “Projects and Assistance” section: https://aid.alfaresalshahm.com/marriage-reg.

Eligibility criteria include:
• Palestinian nationality and permanent residency in Gaza.
• Engagement with an official marriage contract dated before 1 November 2025, with priority for older contracts.
• Minimum age of 27, except for the sole surviving family member.
• Single, medically, mentally, and socially fit for marriage.
• From a low-income household and not employed by any government entity.
• Full commitment to mass wedding guidelines, attendance at all official activities, and participation in media documentation.

The Thoub Al-Farah initiative forms part of the UAE’s broader humanitarian efforts to promote social stability and bring joy to young people and families in Gaza.

