UAE court orders used-car dealership to refund Dh345,000 after stolen vehicle sale

Sharjah’s Civil Court of First Instance (Commercial Circuit) has canceled a vehicle sale contract and instructed a used-car dealership to refund a woman Dh345,000—the full price of a luxury car she purchased—after the vehicle was found to be stolen. The court also awarded her 5% legal interest from the date of her claim until full payment, according to Al Khaleej.

Case records show the woman bought the high-end car for Dh345,000 but was informed it could not be registered because it had been reported stolen. After the dealership refused her requests for a refund and return of the vehicle, she filed a police report, which led to a Public Prosecution investigation and court proceedings.

The court ordered the termination of the sale contract and required the company to repay the full amount. Additionally, the dealership must pay Dh15,000 for material and moral damages, as well as legal interest, court fees, and attorney costs.