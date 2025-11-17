Latest NewsNews

UAE ambassador opens ‘UAE Corner’ at San Sebastian College-Recoletos Library

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Alqattam Al Zaabi formally opened the “UAE Corner” at the San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Library in Manila, highlighting another key moment in the strengthening of cultural ties between the UAE and the Philippines.

The project aligns with the two countries’ Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation, witnessed by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in November 2024, and reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange and deeper mutual understanding.

Ambassador Al Zaabi described the UAE Corner as a “bridge of friendship” connecting the UAE and the Philippines through shared cultural values. He also emphasized the UAE’s dedication to advancing knowledge and cultural exchange through various initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and Sharjah’s distinction as UNESCO World Book Capital in 2019.

The UAE Corner will give SSC-R students access to materials about the UAE’s heritage and history, further strengthening a bilateral relationship that has grown for more than fifty years.

