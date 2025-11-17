Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Private sector employees to get paid holiday on Dec. 1–2 for Eid Al Etihad

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Monday that all private-sector employees in the UAE will have a two-day official paid holiday to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The holiday will fall on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 1 and 2, 2025, giving employees an extended long weekend.

In a statement, MoHRE extended its congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens, and residents, saying the nation celebrates the occasion with pride, loyalty, and unity.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also confirmed the same holiday period for the public sector, ensuring both federal ministries and private companies follow a unified schedule.

Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE Union Day, commemorates the unification of the emirates on Dec. 2, 1971, when the nation was officially formed under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

578267092 1418456709649345 9203221284716677920 n

Imee Marcos alleges drug use by President Bongbong, First family

1 min ago
iStock 509557490

UAE court orders used-car dealership to refund Dh345,000 after stolen vehicle sale

14 mins ago
0 02 06 42ada6a21dfca4d2c6eb22c7769b0b817e05419a1d87cbaf1f0e9b3c27e466b6 28fb4a1d581

UAE ambassador opens ‘UAE Corner’ at San Sebastian College-Recoletos Library

1 hour ago
576087445 1753968552114015 9032056019016545269 n

Duterte says Marcos faces ‘deep crisis of confidence’ over flood control scandal

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button