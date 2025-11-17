Private sector employees to get paid holiday on Dec. 1–2 for Eid Al Etihad

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Monday that all private-sector employees in the UAE will have a two-day official paid holiday to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The holiday will fall on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 1 and 2, 2025, giving employees an extended long weekend.

In a statement, MoHRE extended its congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens, and residents, saying the nation celebrates the occasion with pride, loyalty, and unity.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also confirmed the same holiday period for the public sector, ensuring both federal ministries and private companies follow a unified schedule.

Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE Union Day, commemorates the unification of the emirates on Dec. 2, 1971, when the nation was officially formed under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.