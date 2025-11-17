Marcoleta questions independence, transparency of ICI

Opposition Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Sunday questioned the independence of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), noting that the body has repeatedly sought assistance from multiple government offices while investigating alleged irregularities in public works projects.

“Tinatanong ko po kung paano naging independent ang ginagawa nilang ito, samantalang sila po ay humihingi ng tulong sa House of Representatives, humihingi ng impormasyon sa Senado, humihingi ng impormasyon sa Sandiganbayan, sa mga korte, at sa lahat ng mga opisina ng ating pamahalaan,” Marcoleta said during the first day of Iglesia Ni Cristo’s three-day anti-corruption rally in Luneta. “It is not independent.”

The ICI, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. with former SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka as executive director, is tasked with promoting accountability in the use of public funds. Its investigations have focused on allegedly irregular infrastructure projects, beginning with flood control works.

Marcoleta also questioned the transparency of the commission, claiming that former House Speaker Martin Romualdez had submitted an affidavit weeks ago that the ICI did not publicly disclose.

“At hindi ipinapakita ang kanilang proceedings… Nagsumite ng affidavit ang dating speaker. Mayroon po bang nakaalam sa inyo? Iniulat ba nila kung ano ang nilalaman ng affidavit ni Martin Romualdez? Wala po,” he said.

Earlier, ICI Chair Reyes said the commission is still evaluating whether to livestream its proceedings. He noted that resource persons may be potential witnesses who could face risks if their testimonies are broadcast.