Four Chinese nationals arrested in Ilocos Norte for immigration violations

Four Chinese nationals were arrested in separate operations in Burgos town for allegedly violating Philippine immigration laws and the terms of their working visas, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported.

The arrests took place on November 6, according to the BI.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized the need for all foreign nationals to strictly adhere to immigration rules, including visa conditions and registered residence.

“These operations show that our enforcement work extends to every part of the country. Foreign nationals who violate the terms of their stay and abuse the hospitality of the Philippines will be apprehended and deported,” he said.

Two of the Chinese nationals, aged 43 and 41, were first apprehended at a restaurant in Barangay Bayog after being found working for companies other than their registered petitioning employer and failing to report changes in their residence.

Later the same day, two more Chinese nationals, aged 45 and 33, were arrested in Barangay Poblacion for similar violations. They were working in Ilocos Norte despite being petitioned by a company based in Taguig City.

All four were informed of their constitutional rights and transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City for booking, documentation, and verification. Deportation proceedings have been initiated against them.