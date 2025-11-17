Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Eid Al Etihad holiday announced for public sector employees

The public sector will enjoy a long weekend as the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced on Monday the Eid Al Etihad holiday for employees of federal ministries and entities.

According to FAHR, the 54th Eid Al Etihad holiday will fall on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 1–2, with official working hours resuming on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

“On this occasion, the Authority is pleased to extend its warmest congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to all residents, wishing the nation continued prosperity and growth,” FAHR said in a statement.

This year marks the 54th Eid Al Etihad, commemorating the union of the seven emirates in 1971 and the founding of the UAE. The holiday is observed nationwide as a time for national pride, reflection, and celebration.

