Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai steps up LPG sector inspections; over 12,000 illegal cylinders seized

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago

Dubai authorities have ramped up enforcement in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector, carrying out 449 joint inspections since July 2022 to curb illegal activities, strengthen public safety, and ensure compliance with regulations, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) said.

The inspections, conducted by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading alongside Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Civil Defence, resulted in 596 violations.

Authorities confiscated 12,367 illegally filled cylinders and seized 519 unlicensed vehicles used to transport hazardous materials and LPG cylinders of unknown origin that failed safety standards.

Under DSCE Resolution No. 3 of 2021, distributing LPG cylinders in Dubai is prohibited unless they are packaged by DSCE-approved factories to ensure compliance with local laws.

The DSCE urged residents to buy gas cylinders only from authorised distributors, check filling seals and identification marks from approved filling plants, and keep receipts as proof of purchase. It also encouraged building, farm, and estate owners to immediately report any suspected illegal filling or distribution activities.

“Our joint efforts reflect our commitment to enforcing the highest regulatory standards in this vital sector,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DSCE vice chairman. He added that intensified campaigns reinforce public safety and safeguard the emirate’s energy sector.

DSCE Secretary General Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi said the council continues to monitor sector activities to ensure full compliance and protect consumers, while Burhan Al Hashemi, vice chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee, said increased inspections support efforts to regulate gas distribution, storage, and filling to maintain public safety and a fair market environment.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 17T104939.822

Dubai expands noise radar system; violators face up to Dh2,000 fine

2 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 11 16 at 10.50.56

The Music Run Dubai 2025 returns to Meydan with an epic celebration of fitness, music, and community

15 hours ago
IMG 3724 1 1

Zaldy Co alleges Martin Romualdez threatened to kill him over flood control scam

16 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 16T181832.115

Marcos monitoring anti-corruption rallies, Palace says

17 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button