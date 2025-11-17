Dubai steps up LPG sector inspections; over 12,000 illegal cylinders seized

Dubai authorities have ramped up enforcement in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector, carrying out 449 joint inspections since July 2022 to curb illegal activities, strengthen public safety, and ensure compliance with regulations, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) said.

The inspections, conducted by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading alongside Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Civil Defence, resulted in 596 violations.

Authorities confiscated 12,367 illegally filled cylinders and seized 519 unlicensed vehicles used to transport hazardous materials and LPG cylinders of unknown origin that failed safety standards.

Under DSCE Resolution No. 3 of 2021, distributing LPG cylinders in Dubai is prohibited unless they are packaged by DSCE-approved factories to ensure compliance with local laws.

The DSCE urged residents to buy gas cylinders only from authorised distributors, check filling seals and identification marks from approved filling plants, and keep receipts as proof of purchase. It also encouraged building, farm, and estate owners to immediately report any suspected illegal filling or distribution activities.

“Our joint efforts reflect our commitment to enforcing the highest regulatory standards in this vital sector,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DSCE vice chairman. He added that intensified campaigns reinforce public safety and safeguard the emirate’s energy sector.

DSCE Secretary General Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi said the council continues to monitor sector activities to ensure full compliance and protect consumers, while Burhan Al Hashemi, vice chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee, said increased inspections support efforts to regulate gas distribution, storage, and filling to maintain public safety and a fair market environment.