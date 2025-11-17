Dubai expands noise radar system; violators face up to Dh2,000 fine

Dubai Police has begun a major expansion of its noise radar system across the emirate, with motorists causing excessive noise facing fines of up to Dh2,000.

The initiative aims to curb loud and disruptive driving that affects residents and visitors, while supporting Dubai’s goal of becoming one of the world’s quietest and most orderly cities.

Authorities said more noise radars will be installed in the coming months to cover additional neighborhoods. The project is a key component of broader efforts to enhance quality of life and promote public tranquility.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, said the smart radar devices have already proven effective in detecting modified vehicles and those exceeding environmental noise limits.

The system measures noise levels, identifies offending vehicles, and records video evidence when violations occur. It can also detect unnecessary horn use and loud in-car audio systems.

Al Mazrouei described the technology as a “qualitative leap” in Dubai Police’s smart traffic systems, enabling authorities to reduce nuisance behavior and improve road safety.

Noise violations include modified exhausts, excessively loud speakers, and unnecessary honking. Penalties remain set at Dh2,000 and 12 black points, while impounded vehicles may only be released upon payment of a Dh10,000 fee.

He emphasized that the goal is not to issue fines but to encourage respectful driving habits. Ensuring peace and quiet, he said, is a shared responsibility that contributes to Dubai’s image as a modern and refined city.

Dubai Police will continue tracking disruptive vehicles through patrols and advanced monitoring systems, supported by awareness campaigns on the dangers of noise pollution and its effects on public health.

“Dubai Police deploy the latest smart technologies to monitor noise levels and enforce the law precisely, ensuring public comfort and upholding the city’s image,” Al Mazrouei said, noting that the initiative aligns with Dubai’s wider strategy to improve quality-of-life indicators and adopt innovative, environmentally sound solutions.